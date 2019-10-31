What is the next big food trend in 2020?

We spoke to Paul Thinus Prinsloo who is Chef de Partie at The Restaurant at Waterkloof in Cape Town and whose also the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Africa and Middle East 2019 about what to look out for next year when it comes to food.

CBD - Cannabis cooking. Picture: Supplied

CBD - Cannabis cooking

As you have noticed by now, everyone is going on about CBD products these days and it won't be long before it becomes a full-on food trend. As many countries have now started legalizing marijuana in small quantities, CBD products will start making its way into the Restaurant industry very shortly.

Sustainability

Global warming has become a massive thing and many people are trying to help with awareness. As such, a lot of chefs have taken spreading that awareness to their food and the plate by going green, using sustainable products and creating less waste by reusing and recycling.

Gluten-free. Picture: Supplied

Healthy eating

More and more restaurants have started adding carb-free or gluten-free or lactose-free or plant-based options to their menus and some even nutritional charts so that people can see what their intake will be. It’s a food trend that's growing and will make its mark in 2020.

Catering for dietaries

A lot of people these days have a lot of dietaries that need to be taken into account when it comes to designing a menu or catering for them. Food producers are trying to make it less difficult for the industry by going organic, using less of certain items or completely removing certain things to accommodate those needs.

Plant-based menus. Picture: Supplied

Plant-based menus