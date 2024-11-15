From engineering to food waste: Yuan Dowley's mission to feed South Africa

Food waste has emerged as a pressing global concern, with millions of tonnes of edible food discarded daily, straining natural resources and exacerbating environmental issues. In South Africa, where many struggle to afford necessities, innovative solutions addressing food waste are desperately needed.

Enter Yuan Dowley, the co-founder of Afoody, a digital platform dedicated to reducing food waste while making quality food more accessible. Yuan Dowley, the co-founder of Afoody. Picture: Supplied Based in Richards Bay but hailing from Overport, Durban, Dowley has a background in engineering that informs his entrepreneurial journey. His quest to make a positive impact stems from a lifelong fascination with problem-solving and innovation.

“Growing up, I was always curious about how things work,” he recalled, highlighting the analytical mindset that guided him towards a degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. With a wealth of experience in large-scale projects and process improvements, Dowley’s path led him to address the complexities surrounding food waste in SA. “Entrepreneurship appeals to me as it combines creativity, leadership, and the chance to initiate change,” Dowley explained.

Witnessing the plight of families struggling with food costs amidst staggering waste motivated him to develop Afoody, an initiative that connects consumers with local stores and restaurants offering discounted surplus food. Dowley and his co-founder Tyron Govender drew on past experiences. “Every Thursday, as I took out my bins, I saw people rummaging through the trash for food. It struck a chord with me, so I reached out to my co-founder.

“We reminisced about our younger days working in a buffet restaurant, where we witnessed large quantities of food going to waste." This shared history led them to create an innovative mobile app that detects surplus food offerings nearby, allowing users to reserve and pay for discounted bags ahead of collection. “Imagine a supermarket, bakery, or restaurant has excess produce or unsold items at the end of the day. With Afoody, they can list these items in bags at a designated collection time,” he explained.

"It's a win-win situation for everyone involved: businesses reduce waste and earn additional revenue, while consumers access significant savings and contribute to environmental preservation." Their efforts to combat food waste and make food affordability a reality for many have not gone unnoticed. Afoody secured the seed award at the SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards, receiving R350,000 in grants and mentorship. "The SAB Foundation has been an incredible partner, and we believe we can create sustainable impacts together," Dowley said.

However, the journey has not been without challenges. “Our biggest challenge has been raising awareness across South Africa and fostering relationships with businesses regarding surplus food management,” noted Dowley. Ensuring that both consumers and stores find the platform user-friendly has been critical to their success. Despite the hurdles, the team remains committed to improving outreach, financial management, and store engagement.