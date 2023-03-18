From farm to table: A guide on how to choose, cook and serve chicken

South Africans love their chicken. It is no surprise that South Africans eat more chicken than any other protein, and for good reason.

Shoppers across the nation love its affordability and versatility – chicken is a table-pleaser for eaters of all ages. Among other nutrient benefits, chicken is an efficient dietary source of protein and provides all nine essential amino acids. Ever seen a “sold out” sign in the chicken section of a store? I don’t think so. Chicken is readily available in pretty much every supermarket and restaurant, and is generally less expensive than other meats like pork and beef. Chicken tastes good and it is good for you and it is sustainable! In this article, we will explore more about this ‘crowd pleaser’ type of meat.

Chicken is a table-pleaser for eaters of all ages. Picture: Tim Douglas/ Pexels First things first, let us take a quick dive into how the chicken industry came into existence. We just know that chickens have existed for a long time but never the story behind them. In fact, there may be fewer people who know how they came into existence. There also has not been much fuss about their history. However, as consumers, it is also beneficial to know the history of chicken. The origin of chickens is mysterious. No scientist can pinpoint the exact place or year of origin of these birds. But according to reports generally, chickens were documented first to appear between 4 000 to 10 500 years ago. It was said to originate in south-east Asia, northern China, and India.

The south-east Asian Red Jungle fowl is said to be the original wild ancestor of chickens. However, certain variations evolved over time and in different places until we have the kind of chickens today. Now let us get into the delicious part of things - how to choose, prepare, cook, and serve chicken. When shopping for chicken there are several details that you should pay close attention to so you are assured of purchasing fresh chicken in the correct quantity, quality, and type to satisfy your needs. It is important to be familiar with the terms used to describe the chicken, how much to buy, know what to look for on the labels, and know what to look for when visually checking the meat. The following information will help you make a purchase suited to your needs.

It is important to be familiar with the terms used to describe the chicken. Picture: Sharan Pagadala/ Pexels Use the ‘best by’ before buying chicken It is always good to make a habit of checking the “best by” date on any perishable foods. This is especially true if you buy chicken as part of a meal plan for the week or month. Simply keep the date in mind for when you plan to cook the chicken cuts. Then, select the correct package, so that it remains fresh until you need it.

Select chicken with a pinkish hue Don’t rely on that “best by” date alone. It’s also helpful to take note of the chicken’s colouring, which will give you some insight into the freshness of the package. No matter what cut you’re buying, look for chicken that has a pink, fleshy-coloured hue. As chicken spoils, its colouring fades from pink to a dull grey. So, it’s best to skip over any packages containing chicken with even a hint of greyish colouring.

Avoid excess package liquid If you are selecting chicken from the packaged meat in the grocery store, avoid packages that have excess liquid pooling in them. Liquid like this happens when the meat purges fluids picked up from a water immersion process sometimes used to cool chicken to a safe temperature. This excess liquid can cause a soggy texture to the meat and dilute the flavour.

How do you cook better chicken? Whether you always choose lean chicken breasts or simply love a crispy-skinned whole bird, there is no denying that chicken makes a truly satisfying meal. There are so many ways to prepare it, and the leftovers are sometimes even better than the main meal. Here are some of the popular ways. Marinade

Using a marinade before cooking any type of chicken is extremely important to keep it moist. While you marinate the chicken, make sure you keep the marinade moist and seal the chicken for not less than three to four hours; even better if you let it soak up the goodness overnight, especially in the case of grilled and tandoori chicken. This will help the chicken to soak all the moisture from the marinade and while it cooks, it will not lose any of the liquid content, keeping it tender.

Soak it in a brine Marinating is not the only culinary option you have for tenderising chicken. In fact, chicken is such a versatile protein that it soaks up just about anything you put it in. With a bit more planning and slightly more labour, you can add incredible flavour to your next home-cooked chicken meal. If you want a juicy, moist chicken then brine it.

Season generously Do not cut back on the salt and pepper if you want to keep your chicken flavourful. While salt and pepper are essentials, there are plenty of great seasonings that you will want to apply generously to baked chicken as well. This is especially true for less forgiving cuts like boneless, skinless chicken breasts.