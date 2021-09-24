From pap crust, vetkoek and samoosa dessert, this month's IOL Food Mag is a celebration of South African heritage

Two years ago I celebrated Heritage Day in China and when I was asked what it was about, I explained just how much of a cultural melting pot South Africa is and how, on a good day, we all enjoy celebrating each other’s culture. And one way of doing that is through the food.

Whether you call it Heritage Day or Braai Day, September 24 is a special day for South Africans. It’s when we celebrate the beauty of our different cultures and also our diversity.

I learnt a lot doing that trip. I saw how Chinese people were proud of their culture. It was during the Mid-Autumn Festival and there were mooncakes everywhere. The friends I made urged me to try out their food and since we were in rural China, I knew that it would be the most authentic food and flavours.

I came back from that trip with a renewed sense of appreciation for South Africa’s cuisine and what we have offered to the world. No one does fire-grilled meat like us. Our food, as the Gen Z kids say, pops sauce and oozes flavour.

And that’s what we have in this month’s FOOD magazine, which is all about celebrating South African cuisine. From braai tips and spring recipes using home-grown ingredients, to vetkoek and pap crust, this is an issue that’s filled with interesting food stories and recipes. Plus, we have details on the new Loot wine store, which allows you to purchase the best South African wines online.