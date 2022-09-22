From the spoon effect to edible flowers, we take a look at some plating trends for 2022

The saying goes that “you eat with your eyes”. No surprises then that chefs go into such detail not just about the actual preparation of food, but how it is finally presented to you on your plate.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chefs across the world today rely on every artistic taste to ensure that their fare is a visual feast. Why is food presentation so important? Experts reveal that food presentation is just as essential to the success of a dish as its taste and flavour.

They reveal that the way the food looks on the plate is what tempts people’s eyes and makes them want to taste it. So yes, food presentation is important. It can make or break a restaurant and it can turn a family dinner gathering into a great success if done right. Let us look at some of the popular plating trends for 2022. Create height on the plate. Picture: Pexels/Anna Tarazevich Centre your meal

Story continues below Advertisement

Perhaps the simplest plating presentation technique to ensure your food looks of the highest quality, is to centre your meal. It has been done for years and it looks like it is not going anywhere. Experts reveal that having smaller portions centred in the middle of your plate is the easiest way to secure a luxurious feel. Many chefs make the technique work. Create height on the plate. Picture: Pexels/David Geib Create height on the plate

Story continues below Advertisement

Many chefs like to create height as they plate food, especially when it comes to gourmet burgers and meat dishes. The trick here is to make sure that you don’t separate the food while trying to fill the plate, but build from the bottom up. If you don’t trust your hand skill you could use a little structure, you can always purchase a ring mould to start with a base. Simply pack some food in the mould and gently lift it up. Now you have a base to build on.

Story continues below Advertisement

Spoon effect. Picture: Pexels/Antony Trivet Spoon effect This is another popular plating technique among chefs and home cooks. You simply take a spoonful of sauce or purée and quickly draw a line on the plate. Horizontally, vertically or diagonally. Edible flowers. Picture: Pexels/Solodsha Edible flowers and leaves

Edible spring flowers and vegetable leaves are a new trend that is sweeping across the restaurant scene. This is a plating technique that practises zero waste and foraging. Chefs and foodies use the leaves from vegetables they have put in their dish to decorate the plate. You can also find spring flowers by foraging outside or by visiting your local flower shop. This styling trend adds a colourful and fresh element to plates. However, make sure when using flowers or leaves that they are edible; if you have any doubt, don’t use them.