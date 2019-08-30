Pretty cupcakes are now regarded as 'unicorn food'. Picture: Pixabay

London - Cooked up by the foodie generation, they’re the words and phrases that would leave Fanny Cradock and the Galloping Gourmet scratching their heads. Over the last few decades, a gastronomic lexicon has been created to describe our changing eating habits.

And now the BBC’s Good Food magazine has put them into a handy guide to help those who thought life was as simple as a plate of meat and two veg.

For instance, instead of spud peelers, these days cooks have "spiralizers" – and by eating a cheap cut of beef you could inadvertently be part of the "nose-to-tail eating" scene.

Pretty cupcakes are now regarded as "unicorn food", while indulging in meat and fish only a few times a week may classify you as a "flexitarian".

Fishing food from supermarket bins, meanwhile, could also render you a "freegan", rather than a down and out. One novel culinary term that is likely to be familiar to almost everyone, though, is the "soggy bottom", made popular by Mary Berry on Bake Off to describe the deleterious effect of under-baking a pastry or pie.

The glossary is helping celebrate Good Food magazine’s 30th birthday. Lulu Grimes, managing editor, says: "A lot has changed in the world of food since we launched in 1989. In fact, many of the food-related words and phrases we use today didn’t even exist back then.

"To indulge in a bit of nostalgia, we’ve pulled together a 2019 food dictionary – a list of terms and words such as 'pescatarian' and 'gastropub' that you might be surprised to learn have only been around since the 1990s."

Daily Mail