Future plant-based burger is certified as carbon neutral globally

Over the past decade concern about climate change has been increasing, changing the way people live, work and play. And aligned to that is Future Farms vision to change the way the world eats by bringing the sustainability of tomorrow today, with a range of delicious meatless ‘meat’ products.

As a member of the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, UN Global Compact, Future Farm has announced the certification of its carbon neutral Future Burger - revolutionary burger patties made 100% from plants with a texture and taste just like meat, 100% natural ingredients, 100% non-GMO, 100% gluten-free - suitable for every diet including vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian. With plant-based options becoming more and more popular, Future Farm is taking their commitment to the next level by measuring, offsetting and reducing their carbon impact, starting with the Future Burger.

Steven Harvie, VP and GM of Future Farm EMEA & APAC, says, “It’s not enough to just offset – we need to reduce our footprint in the first place! That’s why we’re committed to reducing Future Farm’s burger carbon impact by 10% in 2022.” In addition to the product being all natural and supporting responsibly sourced ingredients, the Future Burger is packaged in biodegradable or recyclable trays and recyclable paper sleeves. Their burger’s supply chain carbon footprint is constantly measured with Carbon Cloud, and they then offset these emissions by preventing Amazon deforestation via Climate Partner. Moreover, they support the health of the communities they touch by constantly making their products better with less fat, less sodium and more fibre. All of this ensures that 100% of their carbon emissions globally - from growing the crops to disposal at homes - are counterbalanced. That’s approximately 1,400 tonnes of carbon a year, the equivalent of around 4,347,851 km driven by car!

Future Farm is an independent food company that takes two approaches to creating the best plant-based meat on the market: They use ingredients such as pea protein, soy protein, chickpea protein, coconut fat and beetroot powder (to emulate the colour of meat) as their main ingredients. Using True Texture Technology takes advantage of artificial intelligence to study the composition of meat molecules, perform sensory tests and calibrate the amounts of each component, which guarantees similarity with “normal” meat products. This innovative approach enables them to create food that has the same flavour, texture, and juiciness as meat - without harming animals or the planet.