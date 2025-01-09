Gaza Cola: The soft drink with a mission to rebuild Gaza’s destroyed hospital

With Gaza's healthcare system in ruins following continued Israeli airstrikes, a Palestinian activist in exile has launched a unique initiative to support his homeland. Osama Qashoo, the founder of Gaza Cola, has created an alternative to Coca-Cola, with proceeds aimed at rebuilding the al-Karama Hospital in northern Gaza.

Qashoo, a long-time advocate for Palestinian rights and co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM), started Gaza Cola with funds raised by 16 families from Gaza who pooled a total of £5,000 (R 115,000). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arab Socials (@arabsocials) Originally from Nablus in the West Bank, Qashoo has lived in the UK for over 18 years after being shot, imprisoned, and tortured by occupation forces, forcing him to flee Palestine.

He proposed using their contributions to develop the project, making Gaza Cola technically owned by the people of Gaza. The idea was conceived in November 2023, with the drink's red cans featuring Palestinian cultural elements, including the national flag, Arabic calligraphy spelling "Gaza Cola," and a pattern inspired by the keffiyeh, a scarf symbolising resistance. A 24-pack is priced at £30 (R 690), while a six-pack costs £12 (R275).

The drink has gained international interest, with shipments to countries including Spain, Australia, South Africa, and Kuwait. Since its launch in London, Gaza Cola has sold more than 500,000 cans with all the funds being re-invested back into healthcare in Gaza. As they are currently unable to re-build the hospital due to the ongoing war, they have built a field hospital in another location in Gaza using the parachutes from aid airdrops. IOL Lifestyle