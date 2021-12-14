Get inspired with the most festive of recipes in the December issue of IOL Food’s digimag

I told my mother I want a real Christmas this year. I want the tree, the presents, a table groaning under the weight of the food on it. I want new clothes, I want to watch Christmas movies, while eating leftovers and drinking whatever alcohol-free beverage is available. I want the full thing and I want to sleep on the couch afterwards, unable to move. I want to wake up the next day, go to the fridge, fix myself the best leftover meal and have it standing up, before going back to bed again. I want the Christmas of years past.

She looked at me, smiled and said: “Those days are over.” But do they have to be? I mean, we are living in a time where there’s loss around us; there’s an invisible virus that is stealing our joy while it mutates to become even more sinister. Do you blame me for wanting to find joy in the one season that should really be all about festivities? And yet, I know she’s right. We can never go back to the pre-Covid-19 times festive season, but we can rediscover what the festive season is all about – love and breaking bread together.

Together with the IOL Food team, we have curated recipes that will make your life easy this season. From how to cater for a smaller number of people, to a six-page Christmas Day menu, it’s all designed to make the festive season manageable. We also share a bit of history, like why we eat the food we do during Christmas, our picks of the best wines this season, alcohol-free beverages that the whole family will enjoy and how you can and should have an eco-friendly festive season. It’s been a long year and we all deserve to put our feet up, reunite with family and have a great time together. Sure, times may be different and many will be spending the festive season without their loved ones, but I hope you will find some joy.