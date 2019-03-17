48 gin is one the latest gin to be launched in South Africa.

Gin has now become one of the best loved alcoholic spirits around due to its aromatic blend of juniper berries and other botanicals. Gin comes in many flavours and forms which includes rhubarb gin, spiced gin, pink gin, violet gin and blood orange gin.

We have jotted down a list of five gins which you can try this year. Here you go!

48 Gin

According to 48 gin founder, Thabo Molefe aka T-Bo Touch, 48 gin is a South African gin that celebrates “African Excellence”.

For him, the time was right for South Africans urban scene to get its own signature beverage.

48 gin took 13 months to make and is made from eleven unique botanicals and infused rosewater. They have utilised citrus lemon to bring out those fresh, zesty citrus notes and it achieves its sublimely smooth and refreshing taste profile from the hand chosen eleven botanicals.

48 gin is available in premium black and pink.

Autograph Gin. Picture by Pagiel Chetty.

Autograph gin is an African dry gin that sort of resembles the London Dry gin but with particular qualities. Their botanicals are very different to what else is out there. Autograph gin does not use any colourants or preservatives, it is all natural and all organic. The only thing imported is the juniper because that is not really grown domestically in South Africa, but everything else that makes Autograph gin is grown and sourced locally.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.



Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is bottled in a sky blue rippled cylinder glass bottle. The gin is distilled by hand with eight botanicals (juniper berries, angelica root, orris root, caraway seed, coriander seed, meadow sweet, cardamom, and star anise) in a copper pot still.

This gin has smooth layers of fresh citrus with subtle notes of spicier oriental botanical and the intriguing gunpowder tea, bringing a refreshing excitement.

Aviation Gin.





Aviation Gin

Aviation gin is represented by actor, Ryan Reynolds. It combines a wide botanical medley of flavours, with juniper in the background and citrus and floral flavors in the front, Aviation gin offers a softer, more subtle and balanced flavour with a smooth and delicious finish. You can enjoy it on the rocks or in a delicious cocktail.

Jin Gin.

Jin Gin

Jin Gin was founded by singer, Joao da Fonseco aka J’Something. Available in three flavours, J’Something wanted to create a high-quality gin that had something new and interesting to offer the market - not just another celebrity gin. You can get Jin Gin in rooibos orange honey, olive and honey and tomato and sweet Piquanté peppers.



