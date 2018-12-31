New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest celebrations of the year. It’s a time for celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of another. Be it with friends or family, what better way to toast new beginnings than with a refreshing Champagne cocktail infused with Angostura aromatic bitters?

Mixologist and owner of premium bar service The Perfect Serve, Travis Kuhn, says aromatic bitters are a great compliment to any bubbly - an easy way to make bubbly interesting this festive season.

He suggests you simply boil down some Champagne with sugar and gelatin powder, and fold in some Maraschino liqueur and Angostura aromatic bitters while the mixture is still hot.

“Pour the mix out into moulds and refrigerate until it settles. It leaves you with some awesome Champagne delights to nibble on.

“Eat them in conjunction with a very dry brut for the best effect.

“Chasers are also a big hit. Make a slightly sweet cocktail, perhaps with some vanilla, orange and passion fruit. Then serve a pony glass of dry bubbles on the side to balance the sweetness, taking alternating sips,” says Kuhn.

If you are not into alcohol, he says you can muddle some fresh strawberries with sugar cube, some Angostura aromatic bitters and a drop of truffle oil.

Give it a good shake in a cobbler shaker, fine strain it into a chilled flute glass, top up with dry non-alcoholic bubbly and enjoy.