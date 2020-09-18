Gordon Ramsay faces Twitter backlash for promoting ’overpriced’ English breakfast

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine this week as people took to Twitter to criticise his new dish. Known for his fiery temper and stinging insults, Ramsay shared his idea of a full English breakfast, but the internet was not impressed. The backlash began after he posted a five-second video showing what a full English breakfast would look like at his Savoy Grill restaurant in London. “The most amazing Full English… can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR,” he wrote. The most amazing Full English.... can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/zmJ4OFwa64 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 13, 2020 Ramsay’s meal consisted of thin slices of bacon, a tomato, one sausage, baked beans, two eggs, and a mushroom.

It was described as "a quintessentially British breakfast" on the restaurant's website. His Twitter followers did not agree.

One follower summed up the sentiment by saying that Ramsay's effort looked like half English to him or a kid's meal.

Another user wrote: “Sorry Gordon, but this is poor. It needs smoked back bacon (that bacon looks weird) another sausage, some Stornoway black pudding, a tattie scone, lashings of bread and butter and tinned plum tomatoes! Good that the beans are separate, though, not everyone likes bean juice.”

One user complimented the dish, saying that it looked good and had decent ingredients to make all the difference. He wasn’t sure he would want to pay Ramsay’s price for it though – £19 (about R400).