But he doesn't care.









He has been very vocal about how he hates pineapple pizza, tells chefs on his many cooking shows that they are idiot sandwiches and he is not afraid to swear when he sees something terrible on a plate.

Yes you're supposed to taste food.not dribble it back in a dish. I have my work cut out for me tonight at 8/7c on an all new @24HoursFOX !!! pic.twitter.com/wiCqZDU3ZY — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 9, 2019

In an interview with PopSugar Food , he lamented the food world's obession with food that should be respected.





Here are the three foods he feels we should stop being obsessed with:





Truffle Oil

"The worst thing, for me, is truffle oil. That thing needs to be let down. When [people] use it, they use the same f*cking top [as any other oil], so they pour it, and it comes out in abundance. This thing needs to be let out in tiny, tiny, little amounts."





Waygu

With the passing of Anthony Bourdain last year, Gordon has more or less taken the baton and is the food industry's new voice of reason.