The untimely demise of “MasterChef Australia” judge Jock Zonfrillo has left everyone in shock. Jock's family confirmed the sad news in a statement shared on social media as they paid tribute to him.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possible move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday. So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. “For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this, and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend," the statement read. After learning about the unfortunate news, British chef Jamie Oliver paid an emotional tribute.

"In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year's @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants," Oliver wrote. In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year’s @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his… pic.twitter.com/Ssa9qOKiFr — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) May 1, 2023 British chef Gordon Ramsay too mourned the demise of Zonfrillo, who breathed his last at the age of 46. "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time," he tweeted.

Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) May 1, 2023 Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother and obtained an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at 15 years of age. By 17 he was working alongside Marco Pierre White at his eponymous Restaurant Marco Pierre White, “Variety” reported. After moving to Australia, Zonfrillo opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, with the latter winning significant culinary awards.