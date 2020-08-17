Gordon Ramsay’s rant makes us question everything we know about a sandwich

For many years, there has been a lot of confusion about what constitutes a sandwich. With most people, it is easy to say what a sandwich is. Grilled bacon and cheese? It is a sandwich. Things start to get messy when others specify what a sandwich is not. For example, most people do not consider a hamburger, tacos, or a hotdog as sandwiches. But the question still stands, What, exactly, is a sandwich? Wikipedia defines a sandwich as “a food typically consisting of vegetables, sliced cheese or meat, placed on or between slices of bread, or more generally any dish wherein bread serves as a container or wrapper for another food type”. What brings me to this question is that this week, British chef Gordon Ramsay called a TikTok user's healthy creation an 'idiot sandwich' after she used bell peppers instead of bread.

My Nguyen, who is a popular chef and food blogger, shared with TikTok her recipe for a “healthy” low-carb sandwich, which was peppers cut in half and stuffed with cheese and turkey. Nguyen also tagged her video with #ramsayreacts, which is the hashtag Ramsay has been using for his new TikTok hobby of filming reactions to people’s cooking clips on the social media app.

Ramsay, who found out about Nguyen’s low-carb sandwich recipe, responded and called both her and her creation an “idiot sandwich”.

"That is not a sandwich. No, that is not a low-carb sandwich. Young lady, that there is an idiot sandwich, right there,” said Ramsay in a video.

MY LIFE IS COMPLETE, HE SAID IDIOT SANDWICH pic.twitter.com/Q1mvLjA7Vl — Davrin (@Davrinn) August 8, 2020

Last year IOL Lifestyle wrote a story about the ‘bell pepper sandwich’ and how it’s starting to be a trend among people who are signing up to a healthy lifestyle or maintaining it.

The pepper sandwich creation was designed by a nutritionist, Rachel Paul, who is known as Collegenutritionist on Instagram. But according to Paul’s Instagram post, she was also inspired by a dietitian, Maggie Michalczyk, who is known as Onceuponapumpkin on the popular social network.

In one of her posts, Paul said that bell pepper sandwiches are the ‘coolest thing ever’, and that they contain 114 to 142 grams of protein.