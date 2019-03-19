Cupcakes by Gourmet Inc. Supplied

The festival is throught to be the ultimate paradise for the sweet tooth enthusiast, showcasing over twenty different varieties of desserts with the most awesome entertainment and family fun. Event organiser, Georgios Kretsos said the main aim is to showcase Durban’s best local dessert and start-up brands a platform to a larger audience.

Huberto's Luxury Ice Cream. Supplied

“I looked at something that our team could curate with a more fun and colourful approach and mainly focus on family and kids. The concept has been something we have been wanting to do for a long time now because we all on the team have such a big sweet tooth for desserts”, said Kretsos.

He said brands that will be part of the event include; Afrikoa, Terbodore Coffee Roasters, M Delights, Holy Crumbs, Patisserie by Chef Farhaana, Savage Confections, Plant Pancake, Unicorn Slime by Skyler, Snack Bro?, Chip n Dip, Huberto’s Ice Cream, Wicked Donuts, Lavish Desserts & Tapas by Mala Gabriel, Afritalia Pop Up Shisanyama Restaurant, Thirsty Elephant, Beverage Kings and Suki’s Indonesian Foods.

Lavish Desserts & Tapas by Mala Gabriel. Supplied

The Durban Dessert Festival will be taking place at Gateway, P3 parking lot next to the Cacao Chocolate Bar on Saturday, 30th March from 11:30am until 9pm and on Sunday the 31st of March from 11:30am until 6pm.

Cover charge is R50 for adults, R20 for kids and free for kids under twelve-years.

Tickets are available online via Stumbler.co.za.