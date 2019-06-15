Graffiti artist, Shaun Oakley partners with Jameson Irish Whisky to customise tote bags. Picture by Kwazi Mthembu

Durban born illustrator, and designer, Shaun Oakley has collaborated with producers of Irish whiskey, Jameson to customise tote bags in a range of designs. The thirty two-year-old began drawing as young as four-year-old getting inspiration from his parents who were also very creative and artistic.

“I studied art at high school which is where my love and passion for Graffiti began. I then went on to study a BA Degree in visual communications and focused on illustrations and graffiti further.

“My best Illustration so far would be my recent illustration for Thompsons Travel Africa, and my best graffiti artwork so far would be for agency H & A Associates in Durban.

"I think both of these artworks stand out for me as I really pushed myself regarding detail and visuals and the result was great for both in terms of execution and colour balance,” said Oakley.

Talking about his new collaboration with Jameson, he said Jameson contacted him, and they explained that they were keen to collaborate on the ‘Jameson Connects’ event with him where he would be customising on the night for party goers.

Oakley said people would need to buy two double Jameson and with receipt, they would receive a customised tote bag with his illustration on it and then customise the bag to their liking, using colours of Jameson.

Asked how he feels about this collaboration, he said he is very excited and keen to work with such an established brand.