Greedy Buddha in Umhlanga closes its doors. Picture: Greedy Buddha (Facebook)

Authentic Durban restaurant, Greedy Buddha has announced this week that it has closed down its doors due to a convergence of events which led them to close. In a statement released by the owner Jess Watts, he said this is the hardest email that Greedy Buddha has ever had to send. That after years of great food and new relationships with their wonderful clientele, they are sad to announce the restaurant has closed its doors.

“It has been an incredible journey spanning over five years, and we couldn’t have made it this far without you, our valued patrons. We have been so honoured to give you a place to visit after a long day or week, relax, and eat; to give you a place to call home right in the heart of Umhlanga”, said Watts.

He said a convergence of events have led them to this decision, and it was one that was very difficult to make.

“Our time at Greedy Buddha will always be treasured in our hearts, and we are grateful to have made so many friendships,'' said Watts.