Green boerewors? Twitter says 'hell no'

Veganism, vegetarianism, and plant-based diets have seen an explosion of popularity around the world, and while some people may swear these lifestyles are the be-all and end-all of healthy living, not everyone is a fan of them. On Monday, a picture of “green boerewors” went viral on social media. It divided many, with most remarking that those who have adopted the vegan lifestyle want to eat meat so badly, they keep coming up with ways of suppressing their meat cravings with plant-based “meat” disguises all in the name of healthy eating. The “green boerewors” that has been making the rounds are green herbs and vegetables that have been stuffed in sausage casings. The picture was posted by Twitter user @SOWETO_food with the caption: “How to make green boerewors #recipe #HealthyEating”. How to make green boerewors #recipe #HealthyEating pic.twitter.com/KIx6ZmBjI5 — SOWETO FOOD & LIFESTYLE (@SOWETO_food) November 16, 2020 A lot of people responded with fury, outraged at why would one want a “green wors”.

“There is nothing boerewors about it” was the general remark that most people had.

Experts agree that more people are adopting vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based lifestyles as their awareness of healthier dietary options and their cognisance of valuing life in general increases. Last year, IOL Lifestyle reported that green is a new colour for the palate.

A local registered dietitian, Jessica Kotlowitz explained that these diets have been proven to help with weight loss, lower cholesterol and blood pressure, lower risk of certain cancers, and prevent and treat heart disease and diabetes.

Kotlowitz said the popularity of this eating plan may be attributed to social media.

“Millennials are becoming increasingly environmentally conscious and are leading the way in conscious consumerism, especially with regards to food production,” said Kotlowitz.