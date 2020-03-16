Grocery delivery options to try amid coronavirus outbreak

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of emergency and ordered a limited-number of mass gatherings, and shutting down international travel.

In answer to consumer concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, delivery services, as well as restaurants, have increased safety measures for customers.

Grocery delivery has become popular in many parts of the country because of its convenience. Delivery means you don't have to wait in line and you don't have to deal with carrying your groceries home yourself.

During the coronavirus, also known as covid-19, pandemic, the best grocery delivery services will be extremely helpful.

So, if you are practicing social distancing which is one of the most essential coronavirus tips to staying healthy, you may want to shop for groceries online.

Below are grocery delivery options you can try.

Pick n Pay. Picture: Supplied

Pick n Pay

The Pick n Pay option enables customers to set up an automatic, weekly or monthly, delivery of items that are purchased regularly.

Pick n Pay's online manager, Georgina Muirhead said it is as easy as "set it and forget it" and the feedback has been very positive as time-saving has always been a major priority for their customers.

Explaining how it works, Muirhead said that customers will fill an online trolley by selecting the products they want to be delivered regularly, and the majority of these items will likely be found in their "personalised favourite aisle" on their profile which shows the items they purchase most often.

He added that customers then select the day of the week or date of the month they’d like them delivered.

Zulzi. Picture: Supplied

Zulzi

Zulzi, an online delivery platform that allows customers to order from retail stores such as Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem and many other stores and have their goods delivered to their doorstep within an hour.

According to their website, they are the first digital mall in the world where you can find multiple categories of stores from groceries, liquor, pharmaceuticals, and restaurants. They also mention that they use the city as the warehouse and they always ensure that they don't take a lot to deliver your items to you whenever you need them.

Sixty60. Picture: Supplied

Sixty60

Sixty60 is Checkers' exclusive on-demand one-hour grocery delivery service.

With Sixty60 consumers can shop for their food and grocery needs from the comfort of their home or office, saving them time by having it delivered to their preferred address.

Chief of Innovation and Strategy at Shoprite Checkers, Neil Schreuder said Sixty60 offers unrivaled convenience because it does all the hard work for you.

"In our time-pressed society, providing consumers with a swift, on-demand grocery delivery service is like giving them back time: today’s most precious commodity," said Schreuder.

Yebo Fresh. Picture: Supplied

YeboFresh

YeboFresh is an online shopping service, delivering popular groceries straight into areas that are generally unserved by most formal retailers.

According to their website, their unique business model and partnerships with manufacturers allow them to deliver top quality products and A-brands at extremely competitive prices.

YeboFresh serves Langa, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, and Gugulethu and following recent seed funding, is rapidly expanding across the greater Cape Town area.