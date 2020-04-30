Grocery delivery services you can use during Level 4 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

As we are facing Level 4 of the lockdown, many of us are wondering what grocery services will be available to us. Most people are taking precautions to limit their time in grocery stores, while trying to get all their supplies for the next week or two. But there have been others who prefer to have their groceries delivered to their homes. It is recommended that we use the home delivery system if we can, as it helps us to maintain the social distance and reduces the chances of getting or spreading the coronavirus. Grocery delivery has now become popular in many parts of the country because of its convenience. It also means you do not have to wait in line and you do not have to deal with carrying your groceries home yourself.

So, if you are practicing social distancing which is one of the most essential coronavirus tips to staying healthy, you may want to shop for groceries online.

Below are grocery delivery options you can try as Level 4 comes into play.

Zulzi. Picture: Supplied

Zulzi

Zuzi, an online delivery platform that allows customers to order from retail stores such as Woolworths, Pick n Pay, Dis-Chem, and many other stores and have their goods delivered to their doorstep within an hour. According to their website, they are the first digital mall in the world where you can find multiple categories of stores from groceries and pharmaceuticals.

Daily Dish

Daily Dish has been delivering meal kits with fresh pre-portioned ingredients and dinner recipes throughout the lockdown period. Since lockdown began at the end of March, their customer base has been steadily increasing to double the volume of orders they had before lockdown. Their main goal is to supply as many dinner kits to as many South Africans during this period of lockdown to help them stay safe.

Quench. Picture: Supplied

Quench

Quench is an alcohol delivery app that has adapted and amended its business strategy to now include same-day delivery of groceries from Woolworths to customers in major centres across South Africa. They have re-engineered their app from alcohol to a grocery delivery service and have seen a significant spike in downloads and new active users since the launch of the new service.

Yuppiechef

From quality pasta, olive oils, nut butter, flours, spices, and other pantry staples, along with ranges of eco-conscious cleaning products, Yuppiechef has been stocking their customers' pantries for years, and they have received the government's permission to continue to bring us these quality ingredients during the lockdown period. That means you can again order essential food, non-alcoholic drinks, and cleaning products from them, to be delivered as swiftly as usual.

Sixty60. Picture: Supplied

Sixty60

Sixty60 is Checkers' exclusive on-demand one-hour grocery delivery service. With Sixty60 consumers can shop for their food and grocery needs from the comfort of their home or office, saving them time by having it delivered to their preferred address.

Bolt Food

Bolt Food is the most recent service of ride-hailing tech company Bolt (formerly Taxify). Bolt Food is here to challenge the efficiency of the food delivery industry all over the world. The service helps retailers, greengrocers, butchers, pet stores and independent pharmacies who don’t have delivery partners to stay in business during the lockdown.

One Cart. Picture: Supplied

One Cart

According to its website, the company's main mission is to be South Africa’s most trusted and respected fast-moving consumer goods marketplace and logistics platform. OneCart partners with malls and their retailers to ensure that they provide this convenience and flexibility without an added price burden to the consumer.

NetFlorist

NetFlorist has teamed up with foods wholesaler and distributor Fruitspot to deliver fresh produce to consumers within one day. The company started to investigate delivering fresh produce to consumers three years ago.

Uber Eats. Picture: Supplied

Uber Eats

Uber Eats recently joined forces with essential good providers to help deliver everyday products to South African households. From frozen meals to toiletries, household goods to vitamins you get no-contact delivery on the items you need.



