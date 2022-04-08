Grocery store's display board hacked to show obscene messages

New Delhi - A display board outside a grocery store in New Delhi showed obscene messages after which a complaint was lodged against unidentified people for allegedly hacking the LED board, an official said on Friday. In a video that went viral on social media, several obscene message were seen scrolling on the LED board that presented an alleged rate card of a sex market.

Reacting to the video on Thursday night, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi that the sex racket in Delhi's spas had increased so much that the outlets were running their business indiscriminately. "Spas have no fear of Delhi Police and Delhi Municipal Corporation," she said and demanded Delhi Police not only shutdown the spa but also take action against their local staff. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma on Friday clarified, that the premises shown in the video was not a spa but a grocery store by the name of 'Raj Mandir' and no such activity had taken place in it.

"A complaint was received from the manager of the grocery store 'Raj Mandir' regarding manipulation or hacking of its LED board and flashing of obscene messages on it," DCP Sharma said. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 292(2)a (punishment for publicly exhibiting obscene book, pamphlet, paper, drawing, painting, representation or figure), 292(2)d and 294 (Obscene acts and songs whoever, to the annoyance of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Paschim Vihar Police Station and took up the investigation.