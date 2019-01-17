Groote Post's country markets are back for 2019.

Local is always lekker at Groote Post, with a divine selection of Darling gourmet produce including Weskus Worswa, Darling Honey, Darling Olives, the popular Darling Brew and Groote Post’s well-loved wines which will be available for tasting and purchase by the glass, bottle or case. Market stalls showcase beautiful and delectable country offerings: various arts, crafts, homeware and décor, clothing, jewellery, accessories, toys, plants, flowers, delicious eats galore and more.

After browsing through the market visitors can relax on the beautiful lawns under the trees tucking into yummy treats from the market enjoying the popular music and entertainment provided by DJ Riaan.

The little ones, as always, will be kept busy with a wide variety of kiddies’ activities: tractor trips, guided horse rides, face painting, sand art and zorb balls to name a few, and, of course, the popular playground.

The Three Market Lucky Draws will take place at 12h30, 13h30 and 14h30, the winners each receiving a hamper with products from the market and Groote Post wine, but you must be present at the draw to win.

Groote Post’s award-winning restaurant, Hilda’s Kitchen, will be open as usual, but please note that booking is essential.

The Groote Post Market is an outing for the whole family including one’s furry children, but dogs must please be kept on a leash at all times.

 Entry to the Groote Post Country Market is free of charge.

 Groote Post Country Market opening hours: 10h00 to 15h00

 Groote Post Country Market dates for Summer 2019: 24 February, 31 March and 28 April 2019.

For further information on the Groote Post Country Market Contact I Love Yzer: 022 451 2202 or [email protected]

www.grootepostcountrymarket.co.za