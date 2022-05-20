Haemorrhoids can cause piles of misery - tips on how to relieve it by watching your diet

Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, is a disorder in which some veins in the lower rectum and anus swell or bulge, making passing stool uncomfortable. It may also require surgery if left untreated for a long time. A person suffering from piles understands how difficult it is to freshen up in a bathroom. Pile pain, discomfort and bleeding can drive people insane and make them feel miserable.

Although piles are not dangerous, they can be uncomfortable and persistent. Constipation is the primary cause of of a piles condition. If you can manage to take care of constipation, piles can be cured. Rectal pain, itching, and bleeding are some of the symptoms. It is possible to relieve piles by avoiding certain foods. If you often suffer from piles, you should be aware of these foods to avoid in order to prevent severe piles symptoms.

1. Spicy foods Anything spicy is the worst food for persons who suffer from severe piles. If you don’t want your bowel movements to worsen, try to avoid spicy foods. Otherwise, you will be in for a lot of pain and possibly bleeding while passing stool. 2. Dairy products

GOOD nutrition plays a significant role in building a strong and healthy immune system and wholesome dairy products play an important role in healthy diets; but they can be harmful to people with piles. l SUPPLIED Cows’ milk and dairy products made from it can cause constipation and piles in some people. Reduce your dairy consumption, whether it’s milk, cheese, curd or any other dairy product, to avoid gas build-up and stomach cramps. As this can eventually result in piles symptoms. You can replace cows’ milk with soy or oat milk. 3. Salty foods TOO much salt can cause discomfort to people with piles. Just like spicy foods, if you want to get some relief from haemorrhoids, try to stop consuming salty foods. Reduce your intake of salted chips and other snacks since the salt in these foods causes water retention, which can disrupt the blood vessels that cause piles.

4. White flour foods LOTS of white flour is also a no-no. l THE WASHINGTON POST Consider decreasing or eliminating white flour foods such as spaghetti, pizza, white bread and noodles when considering foods to avoid for piles. The white flour we eat is made after the nutritious bran and germ are removed, which makes it fibreless. 5. Processed and deep-fried foods

Foods that are canned, frozen or packaged should be avoided because they are generally high in sodium and might cause constipation. Deep-fried foods, on the other hand, might be difficult to digest and can lead to the cause of piles. 6. Alcohol TOO much booze can have a detrimental effect. l PEXELS/ANETE LUSINA People who have piles or haemorrhoids should limit their alcohol intake. This is because alcoholic beverages make your stool hard and dry, making passing out uncomfortable. As a result, someone who sufferers from piles may experience extreme pain.

7. Red meat TRY TO cut red meat from your diet. Consider a vegetarian option. l SUPPLIED Meat, particularly red meat, takes a long time to digest and might cause constipation. So, if you want to get relief from piles, try to cut red meat out of your diet. Replace it with other vegetarian foods that are high in protein and can help you with piles symptoms. 8. Iron supplements