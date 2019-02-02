Honestly how could @PicknPay play me like this 😭💔 i mean, what is this?? pic.twitter.com/cMzzXjnd3I— Kaymo 🏳️🌈 (@_Kxymo) January 31, 2019
Since then, the retailer has responded and been able to resolve the matter and bring some sweetness back into @_Kxymo's life
Guys the matter was handled! I’m actually quite happy now. Thank you @PicknPay for handling the “cake” matter with urgency and professionalism 😸 pic.twitter.com/x7y3nlb7du— Kaymo 🏳️🌈 (@_Kxymo) February 1, 2019
And even though Twitter users had initially poked fun at the cake and how dry it was, everyone was happy that cake justice was served - one slice at a time!
See😄it ends with smiles— Vho-Rasikhanya (@LJRasi) February 1, 2019
Hau le rona we cried with you.. So what you getting us? Ke ya bo kae gift card eo?— Ray of Sunshine 🌈 (@I_am_King_Zoe) February 1, 2019