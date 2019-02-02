Screenshot of a video showing the Pick n Pay fresh cream cake which is inedible
It's a sweet ending to the "dry cake" saga that unfolded on Twitter recently.

@_Kxymo tweeted a video on Thursday showing the rock hard slice of chocolate cake she bought at Pick n Pay in Johannesburg.

At the time she told iol: “It was just an ordinary, nice piece of cake….then when I tried to eat it I realised what it was."

Since then, the retailer has responded and been able to resolve the matter and bring some sweetness back into @_Kxymo's life

And even though Twitter users had initially poked fun at the cake and how dry it was, everyone was happy that cake justice was served - one slice at a time!