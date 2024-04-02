Have leftover Easter eggs? Here’s what you can do with them

Easter has come and gone, but one thing that remains in my home is Easter eggs - way too many of them. While I’m a serious chocoholic, I’ve now had my fair share of the Easter treat. From the little ones that we hid in the garden for the Easter egg hunt, to the bigger bunnies for the adults, it’s come to the point where I no longer want to see chocolate.

Even though I don’t want to eat any right now, it doesn’t mean that they have to go to waste. If, like me, you’re sitting with a whole lot of leftover Easter eggs but have no desire to eat them right now, here’s what you can do with them. Chocolate truffles Roll small balls of melted chocolate egg mixture in cocoa powder, chopped nuts, or sprinkles to create easy and decadent chocolate truffles.

Chocolate fondue Heat up your leftover chocolate eggs with a little cream or milk to create a luscious chocolate fondue. Serve with fresh fruit, marshmallows, or cubes of cake for dipping. Melt the leftover eggs to make a sauce. Picture: Monstera Production / Pexels Chocolate milkshake Blend melted chocolate eggs with milk and ice cream for a rich and creamy chocolate milkshake.

Add a splash of vanilla extract or a dollop of whipped cream for an extra indulgent treat. Chocolate brownies Use your leftover chocolate eggs in place of regular chocolate in your favourite brownie recipe for a fudgey and decadent twist on this classic dessert. Use them to make chocolate brownies. Picture: Kshkt KttK / Pexels Chocolate sauce Melt your leftover chocolate eggs with a little cream or milk to create a silky chocolate sauce that can be drizzled over ice cream, cakes, or pancakes.