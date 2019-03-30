There's something for all tastes at the #CTIJF2019. Picture by Nathan Adams

The cashless system has made buying your food and drink at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival simple and hassle free! You can even pre-load your cashless wristband before the festival for quick and easy collection on the day or you can just load and top it up on when you get to #CTIJF2019.

But what are your options when you get to the festival and you want something to nibble on?

Alhambra Events and Catering are there to satisfy every craving. From samoosas to Prawn Chaat you won't be left hungry.

Another popular choice is Pancake Affaire. It's a festival after all so why not go straight for dessert and indulge.

There are bars dotted all over the venue and you can grab a beer or a brandy for R30 and gin will set you back R38.

If you're in the mood for a glass of wine, you can choose from the Backsberg Dry Red, Chenin Blanc or Rosé. All the popular brands are on sale.