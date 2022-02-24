Healthy alternatives to your favourite junk foods

Unhealthy food? Most of us love it, even if we are not willing to admit it. But while you should not deny yourself treats all the time, trying to eat healthy most of the time is a worthwhile pursuit. Food is supposed to nourish us and help us stay healthy and strong. Unfortunately, unhealthy and comfort foods have a way of calling our name. If you are looking at ways to change that we have shared below healthy food swops for some of your favourites.

I want to also quickly share one thing: I am not saying that any of the foods we are swopping for are inherently bad or that you should not ever eat them. This article is more designed to help you find delicious alternatives if you are trying to make healthier choices. Popcorn. Picture: Pexels/Cotton Bro Instead of apple pie, try baked apples

To make, bake a small apple and top with two tablespoons of low-fat plain yoghurt sprinkled with cinnamon. You will get the same tart taste minus the butter from the crust. Instead of chips, try popcorn I know this is not a high-quality substitute, but you can still get that satisfying crunch and salt from popcorn that you do from chips. Plus, with popcorn, you can make loads of different flavours.

Instead of French fries, try baked potato fries We all love a good french fry, right? To get that craving satisfied, try making french fries at home. You can either use an air fryer, or you can bake them in your oven. They probably will not be quite as crispy, but they are still tasty and much healthier. To make, bake sliced sweet potatoes drizzled with olive oil at 200°C until lightly browned. Swop fizzy drinks with sparkling water