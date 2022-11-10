Healthy alternatives to your kids' favourite meals

Peers at school and in the playground may influence what children eat. And sometimes parents, too, give in to their children’s whining and end up just giving them what they demand.

But most parents know that it’s very important to lay a solid foundation or instil healthy lifestyle habits at an early age. That healthy foundation includes introducing healthy alternatives to their meals, which most of the time have little to no nutritional value. Instead of eliminating popular foods entirely, you can try cutting back on certain food items. Picture: Pexels Trang Doan Laager Tea4Kidz partner dietician Mbali Mapholi is passionate about coming up with creative solutions and has created a list of alternatives for your little ones to enjoy.

“Instead of eliminating popular foods entirely, you can try cutting back on certain food items, and when you do offer them, try opting for the healthiest choices possible. Finding the balance between nourishment and fun foods that children love is important to helping them harness a healthy relationship with food from an early age,” said Mapholi. She said it was important to use children’s food and beverage choices as teaching moments. “Speak up when you see unhealthy choices and direct children to healthier options. You can also insist that they have a little of one thing, but not too much.

