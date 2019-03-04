There are healhy options at fast food outlets. Pexels

It's easy to overlook the healthier options when you're standing in a fast food restaurant. The criticism is always that you can avoid eating the greasy, high cholesterol meals that are served at these quick service restaurants — but there are times when it's unavoidable that you find yourself at the drive-thru or standing in the queue.

Often it's because there are kids who want fast food, or the group of people you're with has outvoted you and now you need to eat what wouldn't be ideal for your diet.

Every fast food outlet has healthier options on the menu and these are just a selection for you to choose from

McDonald's

The McCafé should be the first place you check out when you find yourself at the famous Golden Arches. Recently McDonald's launched a Low-Gi sandwich which is the perfect snack when you're on the go.

They also offer a Crispy Chicken Salad and a Green Salad with a range of juices as well as bottled water on the drinks menu.

KFC

Best known for their chicken and burgers, don't overlook the KFC green salad. For less than R40 you get a salad that's described on the menu as: "a crispy salad with fresh lettuce tomato corn and thinly sliced beetroot and carrots served with Ina Paarman's delicious Honey & Mustard dressing."

There is also the KFC OR Salad which is not as green but still filling.

Panarotti's

This is by far the best selection of salads you will find in the food court when faced with what's on the fast food menus. Panarotti's has a Chicken Caesar Salad, Smoked Salmon Salad, Chicken Chopped Salad, and Greek Salad. All the salads are under R100 and your best option if you don't want to order pizza or pasta.

Burger King

Of course you could choose a salad on the menu, but another option is the Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. It does have over 1600 kilojoules, but there is no trans fat in these cheesy sides.

This is also a great option if you don't want to eat a full meal, but want to still snack on something.



