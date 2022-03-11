Heidi Montag snacks on raw bison heart while trying out ’carnivore diet’

International reality television personality, singer and actress Heidi Montag is currently trying out the “carnivore diet”. She was recently spotted on the streets of Los Angeles chomping down on a huge piece of raw bison heart.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star is no stranger to trying out new things, but this one takes the cake. Last month, Montag posted a video of herself on Instagram in which she was seen eating raw liver as well as bull's testicles, claiming that there are "so many benefits to eating liver" and "animal organs." While Montag acknowledges that there is "always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi, she told People that she “just happen to like eating sushi-style organs."

“When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible," said Montag. Bison meat is lighter than beef. It is also considerably high in iron which gives it a unique flavour that many people describe as “earthy” or “mineral.” Montag said: “I have definitely adjusted to the taste. I do like the taste cooked. I mean, I love Foie gras.”

While Montag seems to be enjoying her meat and minding her own business, Instagrammers commented that she is just looking for clout. “Who “strolls” down Sunset while gnawing on a side of beef? Attention seekers…“ said @leni.magill. While @jer_t_bear snarkily commented: “Remember if you’re having a bad day, it could always be worse, you could be Heidi Montag chewing a bison heart out in public”.

And @willryanwilson said: “At this point, she’s clout chasing”. Related video: