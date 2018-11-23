Heineken is bringing the world to South Africa. Supplied

In an aim to show consumers that one doesn’t need to travel the world to have a world class experience from a beer which has a presence in 192 countries, Heineken is doing a three city campaign where they will host different countries in different cities. The first campaign was held at The Warehouse in Durban last week and it was called ‘Tokyo to Durban’ where the famous pop culture of culture of Japan was showcased in the city. The event decor boasted a culmination of traditional Japanese architecture, culture and inspirational Japanese patterns, creating an unforgettable experience of Asia. It became clear that the crisp, unique taste of Heineken remains the same no matter where you are in the world.

Speaking to the Heineken team, they said what they love about this campaign is it gets to drive a critical message, no matter where you travel you are guaranteed that the brand will be available for you.

They said it’s global presence is hugely impressive and is the reason for it being the world’s leading beer brand.

“South Africa has so much to offer, you get to have parts of Asia or Tokyo infused into our daily lives without us even realising it. From the variety of Japanese restaurants to gardens, to fashion and social trends emanating from pop culture. We want to give our guests an experience they will never forget and help transport them into “another country”,” they said.

At the Durban campaign, The Kings of The Weekend, Sphectacular and DJ Naves kept everyone jumping, as well an incredible line-up that included Black Motion who, as always commanded the crowds’ attention. There were also special performances by artists such as DJ Meech, King Sfiso and finally a performance by a fellow Durbanite, DJ Le Soul.

The taste of the world continues on the 14th of December at Sally Mustangs in Johannesburg and in Cape town on the 29th of December.

If you want to be part of the experience you can visit www.heineken.com.



