Here’s everything you need to know about the best before date versus expiry date when it comes to food

As a shopper, it is easy to get confused between the best before dates and expiration dates. Expiry dates on food items are a health and safety measure, but they are also the mortal enemy of food waste.

Story continues below Advertisement

Quite often people think that best before dates and expiration dates are the same thing and end up throwing out food that may still be good. This is an obvious problem as you are creating food waste for no reason. Check the dates of your items before tossing it away. Picture: Pexels/Laura James Next time you are about to throw food in the rubbish bin, you should double-check the date on it first. Food safety experts reveal knowing which foods have expiration dates and what the best before dates are will help you plan your meals. In addition, you will be able to save some money as you can take advantage of any discounted products and avoid throwing out food that is still good.

Here’s everything you need to know about the best before date versus the expiry date when it comes to food. Best before “Best before” refers to the freshness date. It tells you how long the product will be at its best flavour and quality.

Story continues below Advertisement

Baked goods, cereals, snacks, frozen entrees, and some canned food will have freshness dating. After the best before date, the food may lose its freshness, aroma, or nutrients. For example, potato chips may lose crispness or canned fruits may lose sweetness. All in all, it is about the taste, not so much the safety. The expiry date tells consumers the last day a product is safe for consumption. Picture: Pexels/Anna Tarazevich Expiry date

Story continues below Advertisement

While a best-before date indicates freshness, the “expiry date” simply tells consumers the last day a product is safe for consumption. In other words, the best before dates are quality indicators, and expiry dates are cut-off periods. Expiry dates are sometimes interchangeable with “use by” dates, which label highly perishable products, such as seafood and meat. Sell-by

Story continues below Advertisement