Here’s how to curb those sugar cravings

Did you know that sweet treats can be part of a healthy diet? But this is only when you exercise self-control. However, what happens when that turns into frequent sugar cravings and you can't control yourself anymore? According to the Healthy Food Guide, below are easy ways to curb sugar cravings. Plan and enjoy nutrition-packed meals and snacks This might sound obvious, but it’s a crucial starting point. One of the reasons we reach for sweet foods and drinks when we’re hungry is that they’re quick fixes that give us an instant burst of energy. When most people feel sugar cravings, they tend to reach for high sugary foods. Here's how to curb sugar cravings. Picture: Supplied Plan all of your meals and snacks Always include energy-boosting complex carbohydrates, and choose low-GI foods: Fibre-rich wholegrain bread and cereals (think oats, quinoa, and buckwheat), and beans, chickpeas, and lentils give you long-lasting energy. Steer clear of refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and sugar-rich cereals. Include protein in all of your meals and snacks to help you feel satisfied after eating and stabilise your blood sugar levels

Each meal should also include a little healthy fat to nourish your body with the essential fatty acids it needs to work at its best. Splash a tablespoon of olive oil into a green salad, or spread a quarter of an avocado onto your sandwich.

Sprinkle nuts and seeds into meals such as breakfasts, salads, and stir-fried-vegetable dishes. Nuts and seeds provide protein, ‘good’ fats, and a wide range of vitamins and minerals, so they’re also perfect snack foods.

Pile your plate with vegetables

Aim to eat at least three or four large handfuls each day, and include a variety of different coloured veg, as each has different valuable nutrients.

Speaking to dietitian Nhluvuko Ngobeni about healthy food alternatives for a sweet tooth, he said that foods such as fruits, legumes, sugar-free chewing gum, sweet potato, yoghurt, and vegetables can be helpful if you have a sweet tooth.

Ngobeni said that when most people feel sugar cravings, they tend to reach for high sugary foods like chocolate. However, changing out the junk foods for some fruit could give you the sweet one need and helps to stop cravings.