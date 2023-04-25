Here’s how to make sure your dairy products last during the rolling black-outs

With load-shedding a part of our lives for the foreseeable future, consumers may have some doubts about how safe the food in their fridges is. One of the great frustrations of load shedding is finding yourself throwing out good food that’s gone bad through no fault of your own.

Below, Maretha Vermaak, a registered dietitian at Rediscover Dairy, shares some tips on how to make sure your dairy products last during load shedding. “Milk and other dairy products have long been enjoyed as part of our diets. As one of the five core food groups, dairy plays a key role in a balanced diet. Heat treatments make milk and other dairy products safe for consumption for longer periods of time,” said Vermaak. Heat treatment is used for many different food types. Appropriate heat treatment limits harmful bacteria that may be present in food and ensures that food is safe to consume.“

Picture: Engin Akyurt/Pexels She said milk can be heat-treated by three different methods: Pasteurisation

Ultra-high temperature (UHT) treatment to produce long-life milk (box milk) and,

Sterilisation Vermaak said: “For families who are finding that milk products are increasingly spoiling because of load shedding disruptions, UHT dairy products are a smart adaptation that helps you to reduce food waste and save money.” The dairy brand also gathered real-life load shedding and waste-wise tips from South Africans on social media who are trying to mitigate the impact of load shedding on their food budgets. These include: