Here’s how to safely open food tins without an opener

Whether you are on holiday and you have forgotten yours or it is broken right as you needed to use it, not having a tin opener is always frustrating. Luckily, there are ways you can get around the problem. How? We went to find the answers and got them from wikiHow, which detailed that you can use a spoon or a pocket knife to break through the lid without contaminating the food inside.

After just a few minutes of effort, you will be able to access the tasty contents of your tin. Using a pocket or kitchen knife Note: Always choose a knife with a good grip. Avoid using slippery knives as they would cause injuries. Trying to open the tin with a narrower part of the knife can also lead to injuries; use the heel instead.

Place the tin on a stable surface. A table at hip height is ideal. Stand over the tin so you can access it easily. Position the tip of the knife against the inner edge of the lid.

Hold the knife so that it is vertical, rather than at an angle. Grip the handle such that your fingers won't be in the way of the blade if it slips. The back of your hand should be facing up. Lightly smack the back of your hand. Use your second hand to lightly smack the back of the hand that's gripping the knife handle. This gentle smacking motion will cause the tip of the knife to puncture the lid of the tin.

Move the knife over and make a new hole. Position the tip of the knife a few centimetres over and repeat the technique to puncture the tin again. Continue until you've punched holes around the edge of the tin.

Circle the entire lid, as you would with atian opener. The lid should now be loose. Pry off the lid. Slip the tip of the knife into one of the holes. Use it to pry the lid off. Gently pull the lid from the tin.

Using a spoon Note: The edge of the lid and tin will be sharp, so better do this with gloves or soft cloth on your hands. Place the tin on a stable surface.

Use one hand to hold it firmly in place while you work the spoon with your other hand. Position the tip of a spoon against the inner edge of the lid. The lid of the inn will have a small, raised lip that has been crimped to seal the can closed. You want to position the spoon in a spot along the inside of this lip.

Rub the tip of the spoon back and forth. Work it over the same small area right where the edge of the lid is crimped. The friction from rubbing the spoon back and forth will begin to thin the lid. Keep going until you have rubbed through the lid. Move the spoon over and keep rubbing.

Rub the spot next to the first area you rubbed. Keep going until you have rubbed through the lid. The hole you have made in the lid is now slightly bigger. Continue around the edge of the lid. Keep moving the spoon over and rubbing through the lid until you have circled the entire lid. The lid should now be loose. Don't tip it upside down, or your food will spill out.