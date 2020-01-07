January is here, and with it brings a huge amount of healthy eating options - one of which is veganuary.
Veganuary involves eating more plants and cutting out animal products from your diet for the first month of the year.
According to experts, going vegan can be a very tough decision to make, especially if you are coming from a diet with meat in it.
So, if you are planning to give it a go, here is how to stay on track.
Speaking to pioneering Zimbabwean vegan chef, Nicola Kagora, who is also known as chef Cola, she said going vegan for a month can change your life and the environment around it drastically.