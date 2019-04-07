This week, Castle Lite revealed its line-up for the 2019 Castle Lite Unlocks event that is set to take place in Johannesburg this June. Leading up to the concert, the brand launched its first ever pop-up stores in Florida Road, Durban and in Newton, Johannesburg.

Castle Lite’s Marketing Manager, Zintle Botha said Castle Lite Unlocks is all about bringing hip-hop to the forefront of the consumers.

“Hop-hop is a passion point for our consumers and it’s an opportunity for us to showcase our innovation and what we are about. It’s all about bringing international artists to a big brand scale to give the brand a platform that people can experience”, said Botha.

She said the launch of the pop-up stores is for people to have a sneak preview of what they can expect at the actual concert, and that there will be nothing on sale at the stores.

“The pop-up stores are just a small view of what the huge concert is going to be all about. The stores also give you an opportunity to buy early tickets so that you can get a discount and so that you can get the two-day pass”, said Botha.

She said that there is no consumption of alcohol at the stores because they want people to drive safely and be responsible.

The Castle Lite Pop-Upp store on Florida road, Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Unlocking the line-up at the launch, the brand announced Post Malone as the headline act who will be leading the pack at the first day of the concert that will see consumers step into an immersive sub-zero experience featuring street culture, performances and masterclasses.

Other artists that are set to perform include, Sway Calloway, Riky Rick, Nadia Nakai, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Rouge, DJ PH, DJ Ayanda MVP to name a few.

Castle Lite Brand Director, Silke Bucker said their collaborations within the Hip-hop industry have expanded beyond music and their partnership with designer GalxBoy on Fashion, sneaker curator DM Customs on their limited edition sneakers and Sway Calloway.

Castle Lite Unlocks takes place on the 17th and 18th of June at the Coca Cola Dome and tickets are available from WebTickets starting from R250.



