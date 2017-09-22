South Africa is possibly one of the most diverse countries. The cultures and languages alone make it vibrant and interesting.





Few countries are like South Africa and our appreciation of each other’s culture does make us stronger as a country. And even with the issues that sometimes show their ugly heads, we

still have something that unites us – and that is Heritage Day.





Devi Sankaree (Broadcaster and co-anchor of Carte Blanche)





What’s your favourite traditional food?

Mutton breyani, hands down. Mutton breyani made with real mutton, l ike C1 or even C2.

Can you cook it?

Of course, I can cook. I’m a KZN girl. They breed us well down here. Many don’t think I can cook, (I’m) not sure why there is this common misconception. Somebody once told me that I look like I can’t cook. I was deeply offended.

What makes it a special dish for you?

Breyani is special because it takes a long time to make. Cooking gives me time to think and there is no doubt in my mind that food is a huge part of what makes up culture. Breyani brings back memories of my childhood growing up in Umzinto, on the South Coast.



