Avanti Maharaj and Aruna Badal enjoy their final meals at Spiga D’oro in Florida Road, served by owner Marco Santoniccolo himself. Picture by Bongani Mbatha.

We suggest you add 465 Innes Road to your Google Maps today, because you will be going there more often.



Why, you may ask? Well, it's simple really- Durban's favourite Italian restaurant is finally making a return. Yes, Durbanites, Spiga is coming back!





When the restaurant çlosed last year in March, Durbanites only got a few days notice, thanks to a Facebook post by owner, Marco Santoniccolo.





"From us the Santoniccolo famiglia, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our long serving staff who have become family, and of course to you, our SPIGA FAMIGLIA.





Together, we have built an icon on Florida Road, and will forever be remembered as a place where families gathered, couples swooned and food flowed with incredible passion.





Our core value is one of inclusion and everyone, no matter who, had a seat at the table.





It’s been a great run, and we want to go out with a bang."





Picture: Supplied

It has been difficult for many fans of the restaurant to find a replacement and many were vocal about it.

So hope has returned and fans of Spiga can finally rejoice when the restaurant returns this week.





We are excited to check out the menu and see what new and old favourites we can look forward to.



