South African media personality and entrepreneur, Bonang Matheba will be launching the House of Bonang in Durban this weekend. The House of Bonang is a luxury beverage brand of Méthode Cap Classique of her two signature beverages which are Brut and Brut Rosé.

The media mogul took to Instagram to announce the news with a flyer captioned: “....next stop Durban, KwaZulu-Natal!! Long overdue, we launch The House of Bonang this Saturday, May 18th 2019 at Rich Durban!! Come pop some gold bottles with me. Big weekend in Durban! See you there”.

Speaking about her bubbly earlier this year, she said: “Being a Queen Bee means having everything a girl needs, including fabulous style and personality to match. Introducing my latest little guilty pleasure - BNG - a true indulgence for yours truly, with an elegant and refreshing taste profile.”

House of Bonang will be launched at Rich Durban, a Durban nightclub in the Springfield area on Saturday the 18th.



