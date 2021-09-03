Hilarious picture of samoosas with serial number has Twitter in splits

Don’t we all picture a samoosa in our heads as soon as someone talks about a snack? While the origin of the fried pastry with a dash of spices and fillings is hotly debated, it’s no secret that the snack ranks quite high on the list of many foodies in the world.

Now, imagine this, one day you get yourself a plate of piping hot samoosas and see numbers engraved in it? Well, a man just saw the same and decided to share it with the world. Nitin Misra, who goes by the handle @nitinmisra, ordered some of the hot and crispy stuffed pastry when he noticed something unusual on his snack’s crust. It was an engraved stamp with some serial numbers. “Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai?” he said.

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers 🙄 Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021 The tweet has received over 10 000 likes and hundreds of retweets and comments. In the image posted, there are two samoosas placed side by side and a four-alphabet serial number designed at the bottom of both. The unique style of serving samoosas caught the attention of Twitter users, hinting at the technology-driven world we live in. Some tweeps informed Misra that few brands are already putting serial numbers on samoosas to mark the different varieties of the snack. Needless to say, his tweet garnered a lot of attention from people. Many wanted to know where the samoosas were from. Several wondered what would be next after this – such as QR codes to download chutneys.