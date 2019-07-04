The most common and sometimes the uncommon ingredients we have in our kitchen has the answer to many of our ailments.

Home remedies are a universal South African go-to when we need treatments and cures - it’s transcends race and culture. We all have tips, tricks, hacks and herbs that have been passed down to us from former generations.





That bitter flu remedy you hated as a child, that your gran swore by has now become your own go-to remedy. Whether the concoctions really work is anyone's guess.





Some would rather down a spicy, hot drink and hope for the best before making a call to any medical professional.





What makes these home remedies the first choice for many, is that they are natural and most of the ingredients can be found in your kitchen pantry.





From garlic and ginger to lemon and honey and perhaps even a touch of brandy for the perfect hot toddy.





While these mixtures may be hard to swallow, many of the ingredients have been scientifically proven to help boost the immune system.





Take garlic, for instance, it’s not just a great pizza topping, a study published the journal Advances In Therapy found a daily garlic intake can reduce the number of colds by 63%.





The study also shows a significant reduction in the length of cold symptoms by 70%.





Cinnamon and honey is undoubtedly two of the best and most popular immune boosting combinations around. It’s said that cinnamon has long been used in traditional medicine to support cold and flu recovery.









According to thehoneybear.co.za, Spanish scientist has proved that honey contains a natural ingredient which kills the influenza germs causing flu.

If you’re suffering from common or severe cold, teaspoon of lukewarm honey with 1/4 spoon cinnamon powder daily for three days is all you need. Doing this will cure your cold and clear the sinuses.





Is there anything that Rooibos cannot do?

A recent survey by a South African health firm that specialises in colds and flu, found that a third of South Africans uses Rooibos to fight colds and flu.

Studies suggest that Rooibos has potent antioxidant, antiviral and immunomodulating effects, which strengthens the body’s natural defence system.





Another South African health gem is buchu.





Buchu only grows in the Western Cape and is known for its many health properties.





Cape Kingdom Managing Director, Karin McCann incorporating buchu into your daily routine is a great way to fight off the winter nasties.



