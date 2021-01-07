How do you pronounce stracciatella ice cream? Tweeps have a laugh while trying to figure it out

Have you ever come across a word that’s so difficult to pronounce, you often consult Google just to hear how it sounds? Well, one word has left Mzansi Twitter stumped and after reading all the comments, we still don’t know how to pronounce ’stracciatella.’ Things kicked off when local podcaster Tumi Ntlokwana asked his more than 32K followers on Twitter about the Woolies ice cream flavour. Posting a picture of the ice cream, he asked: "Why did nobody tell me about this bad boy right here?“ Why did nobody tell me about this bad boy right here? 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/G4I3QncdzV — Tumi (@Tumi213) January 5, 2021 The post quickly made the rounds on Twitter with more than 405 retweets and 5.5K likes.

But it was fellow tweep Neo Sukude who started the ball rolling when it came to the pronunciation of ’stracciatella.’

Responding to Ntlokwana’s question, she said: “Because we can’t pronounce it, Tumi”.

Because we can’t pronounce it, Tumi. https://t.co/1N4gjPCfuC — Neo Sukude (@neo_sukude) January 5, 2021

The comments that followed basically echoed Sukude’s sentiment. A few tried to explain in as basic terms as they could, but it was lost on some, including us.

One tweep even referred to the ice cream container hack that most of us have fallen victim to by saying: “Because I've only ever seen frozen leftover stew or soup in there.”

When one user mentioned how do they ask for it when it’s out of stock, a Woolies employee came up with a simple suggestion by adding “Just say the ice cream that starts with A and has dark chocolate bites.”

Just say the ice cream that starts with A and has dark chocolate bites😀😁😂😂

I'm a Woolies employee and I still don't know how to pronounce it🤞 — Future Mamakhe (@Letticia_Tau) January 6, 2021

Another even suggested keeping the ice cream lid for future reference.

According to Wikipedia, stracciatella is a variety of gelato, consisting of milk-based ice cream filled with fine, irregular shavings of chocolate. It was originally created in Bergamo, northern Italy, at the Ristorante La Marianna in 1961.