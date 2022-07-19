How eating plant-based can boost your energy and happiness

You are what you eat. The more we learn about food and the connection between nutrition and overall health, the more we realise the truth in this old saying. We also start to realise the benefits of putting more plant-based foods into our bodies.

Not convinced that a plant-based diet is right for you? Tiger Brands' Nutritionist Arthur Ramoroka shares some benefits of a plant-based diet. Picture: Pexels/Jonathan Borba Keeping your heart and head healthy According to research, plant-based diets help lower the risk of diabetes, and with that, heart disease, and strokes. A diet of this kind helps in several ways.

By replacing unhealthy saturated and trans fats with plant-based fats that contain polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, this diet helps to reduce cholesterol levels, which is vital to maintaining good heart health. The added soluble fibre found in plants helps by binding with cholesterol in your gut, helping remove it from your body. In addition, eating more vegetables and whole grains, while reducing intake of meat, has been linked to lower blood pressure levels. There is also a growing body of research that has linked certain foods including leafy vegetables, berries, nuts, and whole grains to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s Disease. These brain-healthy foods, complemented with other plant-based foods have been shown to improve symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Helping to support a healthier planet If we are going to feed 10 billion people in the next three decades – and a growing South African population that will soon exceed 60 million – we need to do so within the planet’s boundaries. One easy way to do this is to eat more plants and less meat and dairy products – whether it’s cutting down on our overall consumption of animal products or going meat-free for a day or two each week.

Animal-based foods require much more water and energy to produce. Instead, by eating more fruit, vegetables, legumes, grains, and nuts, we can boost our overall health and well-being, while focussing on sustainable food systems and food security. Good for your gut which supports your immune system Our gut microbiome which consists of trillions of bacteria, viruses, and fungi regulates our metabolism and digestion, immune system, moods, and emotions as well as other body functions.

Fibre-rich plant-based diets help promote a more diverse microbiome, which supports our gut health. A large part of our immune system can be found in our gastrointestinal tract. This is why a healthy microbiome is good for the immune system. A number of vitamins and minerals found in fruits and vegetables can help with this. Alongside Vitamin A and C, which are well-known immune support nutrients contained in colourful plant foods such as carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin, Vitamin E, found in high-fat plant foods like peanuts, sunflower seeds, hazelnuts, and almonds, is a good source of antioxidants that help fight infection. Beans, nuts, and whole grains contain the mineral Zinc, which also has antiviral properties associated with supporting the immune system function.

Tweaking your diet to include antioxidant-rich foods can impact the state of your skin. Picture: Pexels/The Lazy Artist Gallery Helping to maintain a healthy weight Eating more vegetables and fruits is associated with greater weight stability. In part, this is due to the water and fibre found in fruits and vegetables which help to make you feel fuller while consuming less fat and calories. A plant-based diet has also been linked to improved metabolism which can help reduce excess body fat.

Lowering inflammation helps to reduce the risk of degenerative disease Vegetables and fruits are a good sources of antioxidants. This is important as antioxidants help to prevent, or delay certain types of cell damage. A healthy gut helps manage inflammation. Together, these properties of a plant-based diet help combat free radicals – highly unstable molecules that can cause oxidative stress, a process that leads to cell damage – that are produced when you exercise, digest food, smoke or are exposed to sunlight or air pollution.

According to research, free radicals contribute to various degenerative diseases including cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and certain eye diseases like cataracts.

You’ll have more energy A plant-based diet encourages the consumption of more carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while decreasing saturated fat and heavy animal proteins. This benefits the digestive system, making you feel lighter and more energetic throughout the day. A plant-based diet is more affordable