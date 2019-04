Dietitian, Angela Leach says new eating trends and busy lifestyles have changed the way people do breakfast.

"It’s 2019 and our lifestyles are busy. Few people have time to sit around the table and enjoy a traditional breakfast.





Our shortage of spare time has lead to the development of convenience foods, meal kits, food delivery services and when it comes to breakfast we see people opting for quick and easy bars, trail mixes, breakfast biscuits, shakes and smoothies,” Leach adds.