How much meat do you eat off chicken wings? Twitter debates

Throughout the years, we have witnessed the most controversial and mind-boggling debates on the internet. Some tackled political issues, economic policies, and even scientific theories, but Twitter has witnessed viral feuds of even the most unimportant of topics.

A recent debate to take over the social network has to do with the way people eat the meat off their chicken wings and it’s heating up. There are plenty of ways to enjoy chicken wings. But when a Twitter user posted a photo categorising types of chicken wing eaters went viral, thousands of people weighed in with their opinion. And it got as heated as your spicy buffalo wings. Posted in 2019 by @ImpHolla, the post has received over 24 000 quote tweets and 12 000 likes, and people are still engaging on it even today.

I'm a 3 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZkhsvYe9FT — AirMax95 (@ImpHolla) December 4, 2019 The circulating post shows a chart that has neatly divided up people into five different groups — those who eat up every last bit of meat on their chicken wings, and those who toss their half-eaten wings aside, with varying degrees of wastefulness. You would think food would unite us all, but unfortunately, it seems that food-based debates cause absolute chaos on social media. The debate went so viral, it even garnered the attention of Chrissy Teigen, and she did not hold back.

“I don’t invite 1s or 2s back to my house. Even my daughter knows better. 3 is most common. I’m not mad but I definitely judge you. 4 gets you points, 5 gets you respect,” she posted. Another user joked that people from the lower tiers should be banned from restaurants. A third wrote: "Whoever 1-3 is, y’all some serial killers and deserve to spend the rest of yah miserable life behind bars for the disrespect."