Whether you are a cake, cookies, pie or bread baker, choosing the right type of flour can be difficult, especially if you are a first time baker. The type of flour you use greatly influences the success of your baking attempt. There are so many different types on the market, which makes it a bit more difficult to know what type of flour to keep in your pantry and when to use.

Speaking to pastry chef Carmen Eksteen of Carmen Eksteen Patisseries, she said when it comes to baking there is an endless amount of flour varients you can use.

The three flours Eksteen uses daily when it comes to her baking goods are cake flour, self-raising flour and all-purposes flour.

We asked her to help us differentiate them and when it is best to use them.

Cake flour

“A bleached flour that absorbs more liquid and rises higher. That is why it is perfect for baking cake.”

Self raising flour

“Flour that contains baking powder so it's always important to buy it in smaller quantities as it loses its raising power over time.”

All-purpose flour

“This is the best flour to have in your kitchen as it has a longer shelf life. I mostly use it for baking cookies”.