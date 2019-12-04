It is the festive season, one of the best times of the year to celebrate that great South African tradition of the braai.

That said, many people still struggle knowing what meat to cook on Christmas day or how to perfectly pick good meat for a braai.

According to Braai Culture, the success of any braai begins at the butchery and grocery store, that you are not supposed to transform bad chops into good chops, you are supposed to braai good meat to perfection, and start with good quality food for your braai choice.

They also mention that the meat you choose determines the herbs and spices, preparation and cooking time, what braai techniques to use, and when researching recipes and meat braai ideas, you can adjust everything for braaing, and forget the oven or pan.

Culinary Artist at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, Theo Mannie shares five tips.

The meat you choose determines the herbs and spices, preparation and cooking time, and what braai techniques to use. Picture: Supplied

Not too thick

Not too thin, and not too thick. If it is steak, for instance, about half a centimetre is the best. If it is too thin it rips, and if it is too thick it does not cook evenly.

Less fat

Choose meat that has a little fat. Fat helps carry the flavour and prevents the meat from getting dry.

Can be easily picked

Pick meats that can easily be picked up by a pair of tongs.

Less bony

Avoid meats that have too many bones as they take longer to cook.

Correct colour

Make sure the colour of the raw meat is correct. If you are not sure, ask your butcher.