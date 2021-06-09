How to cook burgers: 5 common mistakes to avoid

It does not matter if they are cooked on the stove top or grill – burgers can be delicious. They are tender, juicy, and flavourful, plus you can munch them on a road trip as a ready to go meal. Sometimes, though, when you make your own burgers at home, they turn out to be tough and dry, or they just don’t have the rich and meaty flavour you had expected.

To avoid being left feeling flat and disappointed, take care next time and avoid these common burger blunders. Using the wrong beef Research says it is a good idea to stick to leaner cuts of red meat most of the time. But a burger is supposed to be rich and juicy, so make it worth the splurge.

Using direct heat Do not make the mistake of cooking the burger on direct heat as that will make your burger taste burnt. To have a nice and juicy flavour, experts reveal that you sear the meat over the flame and then give it some distance afterwards. Also, make sure to get your grill nice and hot to avoid sticking. You went overboard on the toppings

Ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mustard are all among the most popular toppings in SA, but don't go crazy when it's time to load up your burger. Less is more, and simple is best when it comes to highlighting a great piece of meat. There's not enough fat While it’s never a bad thing to make a burger a bit healthier, health experts also reveal that the fat content will impact how tasty the burger will end up being. If you want the best burger, don’t be afraid of fat.